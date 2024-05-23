Details From Brock Bowers Rookie Contract Revealed
From the moment he stepped foot on the field as a Georgia Bulldog, it was evident that tight end Brock Bowers would be a special player. It’s safe to say that Bowers lived up to the hype, as he finished with an extraordinary collegiate career. His outstanding three years in college allowed him to be the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
With such a high selection in the draft, it was assumed that Bowers would be paid handsomely by his new NFL team. Those speculations appear to have been true as details for the Las Vegas Raiders rookie contract were revealed.
Bowers’ rookie deal is worth approximately 18.1 million dollars, fully guaranteed over four years and includes a more-than 10 million dollar signing bonus. A massive payday for one of the greatest players to ever dawn the Red and Black.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (Round 1 - 13th Overall)
- Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (Round 1 - 18th Overall)
- Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (Round 2 - 34th Overall)
- Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (Round 2 - 42nd Overall)
- Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (Round 2 - 58th Overall)
- Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Round 3 - 89th Overall)
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (Round 5 - 141st overall)
- Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (Round 6 - 197th Overall)
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K