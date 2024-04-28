Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
The 2024 NFL Draft has come to a close and the Georgia Bulldogs have once again made a massive appearance. The Dawgs saw a massive eight players selected over the weekend, with five players getting their names called in the first two rounds. Here is the latest list to see which Bulldogs ended up with what NFL teams.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap:
First Round:
Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (13th Overall)
Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (18th Overall)
Second Round:
Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (34th Overall)
Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (42nd Overall)
Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (58th Overall)
Third Round:
Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (89th Overall)
Fifth Round:
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (141st overall)
Sixth Round:
Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (197th Overall)
UDFA Signings:
Kendall Milton – Philadelphia Eagles
Daijun Edwards – Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Washington Commanders
Tramel Walthour – Baltimore Ravens
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia Football Practice Notes From Day 2 of Spring Ball
- Has Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Done Enough to Become a First-Round Selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA