Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap

With the 2024 NFL Draft officially in the books, here is a recap as to where each Bulldog was selected.

Christian Kirby II

Apr 26, 2024; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers speaks to the media at / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NFL Draft has come to a close and the Georgia Bulldogs have once again made a massive appearance. The Dawgs saw a massive eight players selected over the weekend, with five players getting their names called in the first two rounds. Here is the latest list to see which Bulldogs ended up with what NFL teams.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap:

First Round:

Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (13th Overall)

Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (18th Overall)

Second Round:

Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (34th Overall)

Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (42nd Overall)

Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (58th Overall)

Third Round:

Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (89th Overall)

Fifth Round:

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (141st overall) 

Sixth Round:

Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (197th Overall)

UDFA Signings:

Kendall Milton – Philadelphia Eagles

Daijun Edwards – Pittsburgh Steelers

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Washington Commanders

Tramel Walthour – Baltimore Ravens

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass
  • Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech

