Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
Georgia's baseball program looks poised to make a deep run in the college baseball tournament.
There are still a couple of weeks left of regular season action in the college baseball season, and the Georgia Bulldogs shooting up the ranks at the perfect time. In the latest NCAA baseball rankings, the Diamond Dawgs came in at No. 15. And with two more SEC series left, they still have time to increase that number before the SEC tournament.
Georgia has been one of the hottest teams in the country as of late. They currently hold a record of 35-12 after sweeping a formerly ranked Vanderbilt team in a three-game series this past weekend - two of them ended in a run rule. They will travel to No. 13 South Carolina this week for a series and then end their regular season with a series against the Florida Gators.
As things currently sit, Georgia is in a position to potentially host the round of regionals at the start of the college baseball tournament. The regionals round is double elimination and consists of 64 teams in 16 brackets with a total of four teams each and the top seed of each bracket hosts the regional. If Georgia can finish on a high note over these next two weeks, they will likely be tabbed as a host for the regional round.
A good seed isn't the only thing that points Georgia in the direction of a potential deep post-season run. They have the ball players to do it. Charlie Condon is the headliner of the group. Condon’s slash line for the season is now .459/1.105/.568 with 33 home runs and 69 RBIs on the season. Georgia is also averaging just over nine runs per game which ranks 15th in the country.
Georgia currently has seven players batting .300 or better on the season. As a roster, they hold a team batting average of .306, a 1.041 OPS and .601 slugging.
The Bulldogs' pitching staff has continued to make strides in the right direction as well. Leighton Finley was just recently awarded SEC pitcher of the week. Over 12 starts, Finley has an ERA of 4.53 and 54 strikeouts on the season. Christian Mracna and Kolten Smith have been huge assets on the mound for the Bulldogs as well. The entire Georgia staff currently holds a 5.31 ERA, a 1.49 WHIP and opponents batting .254.
If Georgia can land a top seed for the regional round, it would put them in a prime position to make a run at the College World Series. They have the players and offensive power to do so, it's just a matter of closing out strong and maintaining the momentum they have built over the season.
