Does Georgia Football Have a Wide Receiver Problem?

Do the Georgia Bulldogs have a wide receiver problem?

With how much player movement there is in college football nowadays, very rarely is there a roster that doesn't have any holes. The Georgia Bulldogs likely aren't an exception to that, despite how well they recruit at the high level every single year.

So where are the holes on Georgia's roster? Well, CBS Sports' Brandon Crawford wrote post spring overreactions article, and he claimed that the Bulldogs might have a problem at wide receiver.

Does Georgia Have a Problem at Wide Receiver?

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton (18) runs after a catch against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The Bulldogs addressed Zachariah Branch's departure to the NFL by signing Georgia Tech's Isiah Canion, but more is needed on the outside," Crawford wrote. "Branch's impact in the passing game is substantial after he led the Bulldogs in targets, catches and receptions as a portal addition himself last fall. Third-year sophomore Sacovie White-Helton and London Humphreys are expected starters, with Canion, as this offense moves back to a tight end-heavy attack on third down.

So let's break this down. Does Georgia actually have a problem a receiver?

Well, it likely shouldn't be labeled as a problem, but more so, a room full of unknowns.

Outside of London Humphreys, the Bulldogs do not return a starting wide receiver from last year's team. Canion, of course, brings experience and production from Georgia Tech. Other than that, it's a lot of new faces, like the ones Crawford mentioned in his article, but there were also some names he didn't mention.

CJ Wiley and Talyn Taylor were both highly ranked recruits in the 2025 class and are entering year two of their careers. Taylor was shaping up to be a big impact player for the Bulldogs last year until he suffered an injury early in the season that kept him on the sidelines for a long time.

Wiley is expected to split reps with Canion at X this season. He got some burn last season in the absence of Colbie Young, but this year, he is expected to see his role increase.

Other names worth mentioning are Thomas Blackshear, Jeremy Bell and Craig Daindridge. Blackshear was in the same class as Wiley and Taylor, Bell showcased his talents during the spring game and Daindridge had a bit of a coming-out party in the spring game as a true freshman as well.

It's not that Georgia lacks talent in the wide receiver room. They just have some unknowns due to some lack of experience.