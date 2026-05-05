Could Georgia Football's Offense Look Different This Season?

Could Georgia's offense look a little different this season?

The Georgia Bulldogs lost quite a few players to the NFL draft this offseason, and a good chunk of them came from the offensive side of the ball. That means some new faces will be featured in the offense this year, and it might mean some changes could be coming for Georgia's offense.

That's not to say Mike Bobo and the offensive staff are going to completely rework the offense. However, between the wide receiver room looking almost completely different this season and the tight end room being as loaded as it is, one would have to assume that there would be some changes.

Last season, Georgia was very focused on establishing the run and being a very efficient offense. The Bulldogs were good in both of those areas last season. The Bulldogs also had Zachariah Branch to help in the efficiency department. If Georgia needed to turn a 2nd and 8 into a 3rd and short, get Branch the ball now and see what he can do.

Branch is no longer on the roser though, and that's not to say the Bulldogs don't have a playmaker in the wide receiver room, but the playmaking might come in a different style.

Who Will Be the Go-To Option on Offense for Georgia?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Perhaps Georgia's go-to play this season is a back shoulder ball to Isiah Canion or CJ Wiley, or getting Sacovie White-Helton involved in the short game, or letting Talyn Taylor create space and get open, or maybe it's run 13-personnel and bank on one of the three tight ends to get open.

Another wrinkle added into the mix is that Georgia might have an automatic mismatch anytime it wants. Something the Bulldogs haven't been able to manufacture on offense since the likes of Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington were on the field.

Kaiden Prothro came into Georgia as a five-star tight end prospect, but is likely going to play wide receiver this season. During G Day, Prothro got quite a few snaps in the slot, which is where he might be featured this season. The question that defenses will have to answer this season is whether or not they are counting Prothro as a tight end. Regardless, whoever wants to guard Prothro in the slot with two other tight ends on the field is going to create some issues for defenses this season.

Georgia might also feature some different looks in the run game with Phil Rauscher as the offensive line coach now. He's a guy who spent a lot of time in the NFL, so there is a good chance he brings some new ideas to the offensive game plan as well.

So all in all, between the number of new faces Georgia will be featuring on offense this season and the skill set of those players, there's a good chance the Bulldogs look a little different on offense this year.