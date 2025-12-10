Former Alabama Player Says Georgia is the Hottest Team in College Football

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron says Georgia is the hottest team in college football.

Heading into postseason play, there were claims being made that Georgia was playing some of the best football in the sport, and that they were maybe peaking at the perfect moment. A less than impressive performance offensively against Georgia Tech put a pause on that, but a 28-7 win over Alabama in the SEC title game sparked up the conversation again.

The Crimson Tide finished the game with -3 rushing yards, eight of their eleven offensive possessions ended in four plays or less and Alabama did not score a single point until midway through the second half. It was a dominant defensive performance from Georgia and the offense played complementary football off of that.

Now Georgia heads into the college football playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the bracket and received a first-round bye as a result. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Ole Miss vs Tulane in the Sugar Bowl in the quarterfinal round.

A big talking point over Ohio State's national title run last season was they got hot at the right time, and that might be what it boils down to in an expanded playoff. Who can get hot at the right time? Georgia might be that team and according to a former Alabama player, that's exactly what the Bulldogs are doing right now.

Former Alabama Football Player Praises Georgia Bulldogs Ahead of Playoffs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“I think Georgia is possibly the hottest team in the country," former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron said. "Their defense is flying around, their offense is taking care of the football, they can run it. Gunner [Stockton] makes enough plays through the air to be a threat. [Zachariah] Branch is really good. They're playing well."

Georgia's defense got off to a bit of a shaky start this season. Tennessee had a lot of success against them, Alabama followed that up by starting 9/9 on third down against Georgia and then Ole Miss came into Athens and scored a bunch of points as well. Now the Bulldogs are starting to play defense like Kirby Smart teams usually do. Pairing that up with an offense that ranks 3rd in the country for time of possession, and that can create a very difficult situation for an opposing team to win.

Georgia will not play until Jan. 1 in New Orleans. Ole Miss and Tulane are set to play on Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET in Oxford. The Dawgs will then have 11 days to prepare for their playoff matchup against one of those two teams.

