Former Georgia Football Player Reveals Hilarious Kirby Smart Story

Former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield reveals a hilarious Kirby Smart story.

Over the last ten years of Kirby Smart's head coaching career, some stories have been revealed from his time in Athens. Coach Smart is known for bringing a lot of passion to the football field and intense energy during his practices. Another anecdote has now been added to the mix.

Elijah Holyfield was a running back at Georgia from 2016 to 2018. So these are the early days of Coach Smart as a head coach. Here is what Holyfield shared:

Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield (13) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

“My first couple runs, I was kind of bouncing it to the outside every single time,” Holyfield said, recalling his first impression of Smart. “He was kind of getting upset about (it). He’s like, ‘What, are you scared?' He’s like, ‘Are you soft?’ And those words to me are like you’re calling me a b***h?”

“I’m like, ‘What do you mean? I am sorry, I’m starting to get a little upset now.’ So the next run, I’m like, ‘I’m just gonna try to run over everybody.’ So I’m just in there, just hitting people, and by the end, I’m like got tears in my eyes and stuff. He comes back laughing…and said you might beat their a** you won’t beat my a** and walks away from me, and that’s when I knew he’s good.”

Holyfield would go on to have a successful career at the University of Georgia. He was part of the 2017 team, which won the SEC title that season, beat Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and faced off against Alabama in the National Championship game. In 2018, he rushed for 1,018 yards, 6.4 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.

Holyfield is on a list of several memorable running backs that Coach Smart has coached during his time at Georgia. Alongwith the likes of Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D'Andre Swift, James Cook and others.

He would go on to be an undrafted free agent and spend several years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals. Now he is testing the waters of being a part of WWE, which makes sense considering he is the son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Holyfield is one of the last backs to rush for 1,000 yards at Georgia with the most recent being Swift in 2019. Perhaps Nate Frazier or Chauncey Bowens can end that slight drought this season.

