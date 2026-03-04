How Much Pressure Will Be Placed on Georgia's Gunner Stockton During the 2026 Season?

How much will Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton be asked to do during the 2026 college football season?

The 2026 college football season is still months away. However, that has not stopped experts, analysts, and fans from placing expectations on players and teams ahead of week one. With so much uncertainty taking place in the lead up to the season, numerous figures have been handed lofty goals.

One player who is expected to have a great amount of weight placed on their shoulders is Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who will be entering his second full season as the Bulldogs' Starter.

Stockton by many accounts, is one of the more proficient quarterbacks in the SEC and is expected to have an excellent season in 2026. But the high expectations for the Dawgs and added difficulty to the team's schedule could create massive amounts of pressure.

"Only one quarterback on this list has won an SEC championship, let alone played in Atlanta for the conference title. Yes, that's Gunner Stockton," wrote CBS Sports' Cody Nagel. "The biggest question surrounding Georgia's second-year starter is whether he can lift the offense back to national championship form."

Stockton and the Bulldogs' offense was far from ineffective during the 2025 season. However, the final results of the year left fans feeling like there was another gear of the offense that has yet to be unlocked. Seeing that Stockton is the returning quarterback from that unit, the majority of the burden has been placed on him for the offense to improve.

This of course results in a great amount of pressure for the quarterback as added expectations will create less margin for error. To make matters even more drastic, Stockton has lost five of his six leading receivers from a season ago.

Gunner Stockton is Very Familiar With Pressure

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) drops back to pass against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Bulldogs, Stockton's entire career has revolved around pressure, and more often than not, he has delivered. The quarterback was thrust into action for the first time in the 2024 SEC Championship and eventually led his team to a victory, and Stockton led multiple fourth quarter comebacks during the 2025 season.

While the pressure to perform in 2026 may be much higher for Stockton, there is little to no doubt that the quarterback will be up for the occasion. The only question that now remains is whether the Dawgs can secure another national championship with Stockton at the helm.