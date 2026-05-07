Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles Agree to Cancel Home and Home Series

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles have mutually agreed to cancel their future home and home series.

The ever-changing landscape of college football has resulted in numerous adaptations by programs across the country, as conference schedules become more bountiful and the College Football Playoff expands.

One of the biggest changes many programs adapt in the wake of these changes is mutually agreeing to cancel matchups that are set to take place out of conference. The latest casualty of this trend is a home and home series between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles.

The two teams were scheduled for a pair of games that were set to take place in the 2027 and 2028 regular seasons. However, due to scheduling changes, both teams have agreed to cancel the matchups, but are looking to compete in a neutral site game in the near future.

Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford recently provided a public statement on the matter, citing that the two schools were looking to reach an agreement.

"As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028," said Alford. "We are now discussing playing a future neutral-site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done. Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward."

Georgia and Florida State's Brief Matchup History

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch and runs for touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs and Seminoles have played just twice in the past 25 years with the Bulldogs winning both games in dominant fashion. The most recent meetings between these two schools took place in the 2023 Orange Bowl, when the Bulldogs handed the Seminoles a historic 63-3 defeat following the controversial omission of both teams from the College Football Playoff.

While the news of a cancellation between two notable programs is extremely disappointing for fans, it should not come as a surprise given the sheer amount of out of conference matchups that have already been canceled across the sport.

Should the two universities find a way to make a neutral site matchup happen, it will be the first regular season meeting between these two programs since the 1965 season. Georgia has not defeated the Seminoles in a regular season contest since 1959.