Analysts Predict Better College Football Playoff Results for Georgia Bulldogs in 2026

Over the past few years of college football, few programs have enjoyed as much success as the Georgia Bulldogs. Since the start of the decade, the Dawgs have earned multiple College Football Playoff appearances, a trio of conference championships, and a pair of national titles.

But while the Dawgs have had tons of success recently, the team has not won a College Football Playoff game in approximately four years. The recent exits in the CFP have frustrated many fans and have been a massive letdown for Kirby Smart and his staff.

But while it has been quite some time since the Dawgs last won a playoff game, many experts believe that drought will be coming to an end in 2026. Recently On3's Andy Staples revealed that he believes Georgia will have much more success in the 2026 postseason, and even argued that the Bulldogs' recent losses aren't all that egregious.

Georgia Predicted to Have More Success in 2026 College Football Playoff

"It's not like they have just laid eggs in the Playoff, there are explanations for the exits. Meanwhile, they have had incredibly good seasons. In the two seasons the SEC went to 16 teams and the schedule definitely got harder for Georgia," said Staples, "Their SEC East schedule was easier than what they've dealt with the last two years, and they handled that very well."

The Bulldogs, while failing to achieve undefeated regular seasons, have finished each of the past two years ranked inside the top 10, have won back-to-back SEC titles, and have also earned first round byes in the College Football Playoff.

Assuming the team has similar results in 2026, Staples believes that the odds of Georgia exiting early in this year's tournament will be decreased significantly, and the Dawgs will likely make a much deeper run in the College Football Playoff.

"I think where they've been the last two years, the seasons they have had the last two years," said Staples. "If they have another season like that, the odds of them losing another game in the quarterfinal are actually pretty low."

The Bulldogs' 2026 campaign for another College Football Playoff victory will begin on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Tennessee State as part of their regular season opener. A kick-off time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.