Georgia Bulldogs Discover Future College Football Playoff Matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs have discovered their future college football playoff matchup.

On Saturday night, the Georgia Bulldogs repeated as SEC Champions as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide by a final score of 28-7. It was a dominating win for the Bulldogs and their win locked up a first round bye for them in the playoffs.

On Sunday, the official college football playoff bracket was released, and Georgia discovered who their potential playoff opponents will be. Depending on the result, Georgia will either face off against Ole Miss or Tulane in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs came in at No. 3 in the rankings behind Ohio State at No. 2 and Indiana at No. 1.

This is the second year in a row that Georgia has made the college football playoffs under Kirby Smart. It is the fourth time in total that the Bulldogs have made postseason play under Coach Smart. The Bulldogs will now look to win their third national title in that time span.

Georgia Bulldogs Receive First-Round Bye for College Football Playoffs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs made the playoff last year and faced off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. Gunner Stockton was making his first ever start for the Bulldogs, and ultimately, Georgia was knocked out in that game. This time around, the Bulldogs will be looking to make a deeper push in the playoffs.

Georgia getting a first round bye will likely benefit them. They were a banged up football team heading into the SEC Championship, so some rest will likely do them some good. Some names that had to miss the game were center Drew Bobo, Noah Thomas was limited due to back spasms, Joenel Aguero has a hand injury and Kyron Jones is still recovering.

It could also give Georgia an opportunity to get some players back from injury who have missed a significant amount of time. Tight end Ethan Barbour appears to be nearing a return and perhaps wide receiver Colbie Young could have a return during the playoffs as well. Wide receiver Talyn Taylor played in the SEC Championship game, but with a few more weeks, that could get in him shape to be a full go for a playoff game.

It is now a game of waiting and seeing for the Bulldogs. They won't play their next game until the end of the month and they won't know their next opponent until the end of the first round, which starts on Dec. 19 and will conclude on Dec. 20.

