Jerry Outhouse Jr. Reveals Why He Committed to the Georgia Bulldogs Over Texas Tech

The Georgia Bulldogs latest defensive back commit reveals why he decided to choose Kirby Smart and the Dawgs over Texas Tech.

The Georgia Bulldogs received some excellent news on the recruiting trail earlier this week, as the team earned a commitment from 2027 defensive back Jerry Outhouse Jr., making him the sixth player to commit to the Dawgs' class.

According to 247 composite rankings, Outhouse is rated as a four-star prospect, the 155th-best player in the country, the 16th-best safety in the class and the 20th-best player in the state of Texas, It is worth noting that Outhouse has visits lined up to all of his final schools, whether he still takes those visits is currently unknown.

During his recruitment announcement the recent Georgia commit revealed what it was that led to him choosing the Bulldogs. Outhouse noted that the relationships and talent development were what swayed him most.

"I feel like Georgia is an amazing place. Every time I went down there, they showed me love," said Outhouse. "You know coach Kirby [Smart] and coach Donté [Williams] do great things down there, especially on the defensive side. So I feel like that's the best place for me to achieve my main goal, which is the NFL."

Kirby Smart's Strong History With Defensive Back

Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) after the game against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-Imagn Images | Matt Stamey-Imagn Images

As a former defensive back for the Bulldogs himself, Smart's pedigree with producing NFL talent in a backfield is extremely strong, and the Bulldogs have consistently had one of the stronger defenses in the country for nearly a decade.

Outhouse's decision to continue his career with the Bulldogs not only shows that Kirby Smart and his staff are still capable of recruiting at extremely high levels, even in the modern era of college football. It also suggests that the Dawgs' defense will continue to be elite for many years to come.

As the lead up to signing day continues, the Bulldogs will look to continue adding more talent to their 2027 recruiting class and will be looking to once again sign one of the top classes in the country. Recent trends suggest that Smart and his staff tend to get most of their recruiting done during the summer months in the lead up to signing day, which will take place in early November.

Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Commits