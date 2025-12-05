Georgia Bulldogs Seeking $390K from Former Player for Transfer Damages

The Georgia Bulldogs are seeking $390K from former EDGE rusher Damon Wilson.

As early national signing day wraps up, that means the transfer portal is about to open up. A mass exodous of players is expected, no different from any other year, and the Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to avoid that from happening to their roster.

One player who transferred out of Georgia last offseason was EDGE Damon Wilson. He ultimately transferred to Missouri and has had a standout year for the Tigers. However, Wilson's transfer decision might come at a cost.

"The Bulldogs have asked a judge to force former defensive end Damon Wilson, currently the top pass rusher on Missouri's defensive line, to enter into arbitration to settle a clause in his former contract that serves effectively as a buyout fee for exiting his deal early," Dan Murphy reported for ESPN.

Why Georgia is Seeking Money from Missouri's Damon Wilson

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Damon Wilson II (10)

The report from ESPN states that Georgia paid Wilson $30,000 from the disputed contract. Georgia says Wilson owed it $390,000 in a lump sum within 30 days of his decision to leave the team. Georgia athletics spokesman Steven Drummond, declined to comment on why the damage fees were much higher than the amount Wilson was paid.

"When the University of Georgia Athletic Association enters binding agreements with student-athletes, we honor our commitments and expect student-athletes to do the same," athletics spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement to ESPN on Friday afternoon.

Prior to Georgia's playoff loss to Notre Dame, Wilson had signed a contract with the Classic City Collective in December of 2024. It was a 14-month contract worth $500,000 to be distributed in monthly payments of $30,000 with two additional $40,000 bonus payments that would be paid shortly after the NCAA transfer portal windows closed.

In that contract, it stated that if Wilson left the team or elected to enter the transfer portal that he would owe the collective a lump sum payment equal to the rest of the money he would have received had he stayed at Georgia.

This season at Missouri, Wilson had racked up 20 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. This was Wilson's third season in college, which means he will be eligible for the NFL draft this offseason if he elects to forgo his final season of college football. On top of that, it looks like he will be dealing with this fiasco with his former team.

