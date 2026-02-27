Georgia Bulldogs Who Can Improve Their NFL Draft Stock the Most at the Combine

Which Georgia football players can improve their draft stock the most at the NFL combine?

The Georgia Bulldogs sent 10 total players to the NFL combine this year. The combine is a huge opportunity for players to improve their draft stock and showcase their skill sets just a couple of months before the draft.

The on-field events have already gotten started as the defensive lineman and linebackers took the field on Thursday. Former Bulldogs Christen Miller and CJ Allen both opted-out of competing in any of the events and will instead doe everything at Georgia's pro day.

Another player that won't be doing anything at the combine is tight end Oscar Delp. The Georgia tight end had plans to compete on the field, but x-rays at the combine revealed Delp had a hairline fracture in his foot, and due to liability concerns, will not be allowed to compete in the drills.

So amongst the names remaining for Georgia, which Bulldogs can improve their draft stock the most this week?

Colbie Young, WR

Young ins't listed amongst the top names in this wide receiver class. That might have looked differently had he not broken his leg last season and was able to finish out the year. Despite that, though, Young showed his ability to be a physical player on the outside and a deep ball threat.

If Young can run well and look smooth in the receiver drills, then there is a chance he could climb up people's draft boards.

Can Zachariah Branch Become a First Round Draft Pick?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) gestures after a first down against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch, WR

Branch is already projected to go within the first three rounds of the draft, but his size will be a concern to GMs. One way to have people look past that is to showout in the 40-yard event. Branch's tape is littered with him making defenders miss and being an explosive playmaker.

An impressive performance during drills this week could have NFL teams look past the lack of size in Branch and put all of their chips in on him being a unique player in the slot.

Daylen Everette, DB

If you want to raise your draft stock as a defensive back, and specifically at cornerback, measure in well and run fast. Everette will likely do both of those things and if he does, he likely will see himself rise up people's draft boards.

A multi-year starter at Georgia is enough to catch people's attention and if Everette can pair his film with an electric showing at the combine, teams might fall in love with him.