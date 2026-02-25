Latest NFL Mock Draft: Where Georgia Players are Projected Ahead of NFL Combine

The NFL combine kicked off this week and the Georgia Bulldogs have 10 players attending the combine this year. Kirby Smart has created a strong reputation for developing NFL-ready players year in and year out and this year is no different.

The combine is often the event where players draft stocks are impacted the most outside of what they did during their college careers. So with that said, here are the former Bulldogs that are currently projected to go in the first round as of now.

Latest Mock Draft Projections for Former Georgia Football Players

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, there are two Georgia players who are projected to go in the first round.

The first one is linebacker CJ Allen, who Kiper projected to go 15th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Allen is a three-down linebacker who mixes speed with power to make plays in coverage, against the run and as a blitzer," Kiper wrote. "He might be LB3 in the class, but he's a top-25 prospect overall. He'd be a good fit under coach Todd Bowles as the Bucs try to retool a bit to reclaim the NFC South."

The next Bulldog on the list was offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, who appears to be a first-round lock according to most mock drafts. Kiper had him going 24th overall to the Cleveland Browns.

"Freeling has started only 18 games, but he's a solid pass protector," said Kiper. "He just needs some work as a run blocker. His ceiling is high, and I like the idea of pairing the 6-foot-7 Freeling with the 6-foot-8 Jones as the O-line's bookends."

Another player being mentioned in first round consideration from Georgia is defensive lineman Christen Miller. Kiper did not have him in his first-round mock draft, but many outlets have slotted him within the first 32 picks.

It should be noted that Allen mentioned during his media availability at the combine that he does not plan to compete in the events this week. Instead, he plans to run the 40-yard event at Georgia's Pro Day. The date has not been announced yet, but it is typically shortly after the combine.

The Bulldogs had 13 players drafted last year and are expecting to have another strong class of athletes selected this year as well. It's also looking like Georgia will have multiple first round picks yet against this NFL draft season.