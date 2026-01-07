Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero has entered the transfer portal.

Defensive back Joenel Aguero has announced he is entering the transfer portal. Aguero started for the Bulldogs this season at STAR. This season, Aguero racked up 39 tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss and an interception. He also started for Georgia last season at the same position,

Aguero missed the SEC Championship game due to a hand injury, which allowed Rasean Dinkins to step into the starting role at STAR. Dinkins was impressive as a true freshman and looked the part of a future star on Georgia's defense. That's not to say that's what led to Aguero's departure from the roster, but at the very least, Georgia seems to have an answer at the position for the future.

Georgia Defensive Back Joenel Aguero Enters the Transfer Portal

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) in action against the Austin Peay Governors in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He now becomes the third defensive back to enter the portal from Georgia. Daniel Harris was the first name on Georgia's roster to enter the portal following the conclusion of the regular season and Jaden Harris followed after the conclusion of the season.

Coming out of high school, Aguero was rated as a four-star prospect, the 37th-best player in the country, the third-best safety in the class and the second-best player in the state of Maryland in the 2023 recruiting class, according to composite rankings.

He showcased a lot of improvement during the 2025 season for the Dawgs and became a crucial part to the defense. STAR is one of the more important roles on Georgia's defense and players who are inserted at that position are asked to do a lot. Aguero held his own and became a very solid player for the Dawgs on defense.

The Bulldogs will continue to battle the portal until midway through the month of January. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and will close on Jan. 16. There is only one transfer portal window in college football now which means there is no longer a spring portal window.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to Kansas)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*

More from Bulldogs on SI: