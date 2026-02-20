Georgia Football Set to Have G- Day Game - Spring Scrimmage Date Confirmed

The University of Georgia has announced the date for G-Day, confirming that it will have a spring scrimmage this offseason.

The lengthy college football offseason is in full swing as it has been more than two weeks since a game has been played. With so little happening on the field this time of year, fans and analysts are welcome to any form of football action they can take.

For many years, spring scrimmages were one of fans' biggest ways to quench their football thirsts, as it provided fans with a first look at their new team in the thick of the offseason. However, fears of tampering and injury have recently placed the existence of those games in jeopardy.

Just last season, a handful of teams decided to not hold a spring game, or heavily altered the contest. The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the many programs to do so, as last year's G-Day game was not nationally televised.

With fears of tampering and corruption still running rampant through the sport, the prospect of a spring game for Georgia in 2026 seemed to be in jeopardy as well. However, that will not be the case, as the University of Georgia recently confirmed that the Bulldogs will be holding a spring scrimmage this season and have recently announced the date for the game.

Georgia Bulldogs Announce Date for G-Day Scrimmage

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White (18) makes a one handed catch in the in zone for a touchdown during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year, the Bulldogs will hold their spring scrimmage, better known as "G-Day" on Saturday, April 18th. The scrimmage will provide fans in attendance with an exclusive first look at the team's 2026 roster.

Details as to what capacity of scrimmage the Dawgs will play in, or if the game will be nationally televised have yet to be revealed and will likely be announced at a later date.

Last season, the Bulldogs turned in another impressive year, finishing the regular season with an 11-1 record and eventually winning their second-straight SEC Championship while also appearing in the College Football Playoff.

The roster will be looking to build on those successes this year in hopes of winning their third national title under head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have not won a playoff game since the 2022 season.

With a spring game now set, the Bulldogs will continue to practice diligently throughout the offseason in hopes of improving its roster as much as possible. Georgia will officially begin its 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th against Tennessee State.