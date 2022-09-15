Skip to main content

Georgia's 2023 Schedule Changed, What It Now Looks Like

The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion on Wednesday as it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 and 2025 home and home series as the final game would be in conflict with what will be a new conference schedule for Oklahoma as they are set to join in 2025. 

The statement released by the SEC regarding the scheduling adjustment reads as follows:

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years."

So, that left Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks with the task of now scheduling a new opponent for September 9th of 2023, and they chose to add an additional home game against Ball State that Saturday. Out with a trip to Norman, in with their third non-power 5 home game of 2023. 

It was a rather impossible task for all involved under short notice, but the schedule certainly now looks much different in 2023. 

Georgia's New 2023 Football Schedule

Set dates

  • UT Martin (9/2) 
  • Ball State (9/9) 
  • UAB Blazers (9/23) 
  • vs Florida (10/28) 
  • @ Georgia Tech (11/25) 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dates still to be determined 

  • @ Auburn 
  • Kentucky 
  • Missouri 
  • Ole Miss
  • South Carolina 
  • @ Tennessee
  • @ Vanderbilt 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

210918_AJW_FB_SC_2166-L
Football

Bold Predictions For Georgia vs South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_15246345
Football

Score Predictions: Georgia Should Handle South Carolina

By SI Staff
201128_AJW_FB_SC_2846-L
Football

The Rivalry History Between Georgia and South Carolina

By Jonathan Williams
20220910_KAR_FB_SAMFORD_0011-X4
Football

Georgia Swaps OU Game with Ball State

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_10535588
News

JUST IN: Georgia to Cancel Home-And-Home Series with Oklahoma

By Harrison Reno
201128_AJW_FB_SC_2889-X2
News

Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Betting Line, and Trends

By Brooks Austin
211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0067-L
Recruiting

Rising 2025 QB Hopeful for UGA Offer

By Connor Jackson
USATSI_19020298
News

Will Muschamp is a Big Reason Why Smart Believes it is his "Best Staff"

By Harrison Reno