The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion on Wednesday as it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 and 2025 home and home series as the final game would be in conflict with what will be a new conference schedule for Oklahoma as they are set to join in 2025.

The statement released by the SEC regarding the scheduling adjustment reads as follows:

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years."

So, that left Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks with the task of now scheduling a new opponent for September 9th of 2023, and they chose to add an additional home game against Ball State that Saturday. Out with a trip to Norman, in with their third non-power 5 home game of 2023.

It was a rather impossible task for all involved under short notice, but the schedule certainly now looks much different in 2023.

Set dates

UT Martin (9/2)

Ball State (9/9)

UAB Blazers (9/23)

vs Florida (10/28)

@ Georgia Tech (11/25)

Dates still to be determined

@ Auburn

Kentucky

Missouri

Ole Miss

South Carolina

@ Tennessee

@ Vanderbilt

