The class of 2025 is still a few years away from making major decisions and the Dawgs are still getting their recruiting board set up. There is a long time until signing day, but EJ Colson is starting to cement himself as a household name, and UGA has him on their radar.

Last season, Colson played sparingly as a freshman on varsity as he helped lead Cedar Grove (GA) to a state championship victory. He threw for over 700 yards last year and added 8 TDs while splitting duties.

In 2022, Colson is in full control of the offense and is off to a hot start. On the year, Colson has led Cedar Grove to an undefeated start by going 40-58 passing with nearly 550 yards and 5 TDs. He has also added 4 rushing TDs. Cedar Grove made some noise this past weekend with a 40-6 beatdown of Collins Hill, the defending 7A state champs in Georgia.

As you could expect, Colson has garnered plenty of attention on the trail. Colson has received numerous FBS offers, Arkansas is the most notable. In fact, Colson said that Arkansas and Middle Tennessee State are the two teams that stand out right now.

However, Colson is just now starting to see his recruitment take off. Chances are, he will develop into a pretty highly touted prospect, and UGA is in the picture.

"I am very interested. You know, it's my home-state team but Coach Monken has shown interest. I felt like I had a great private workout with them during the summer. hoping I am able to get that offer very soon."

Colson was in Atlanta to witness UGAs' 49-3 beatdown over Oregon to open the season. He raved about the team and again mentioned how big a UGA offer would be. You get the feeling that UGA would be at the top of his list, should they offer.

"The players play for each other and a Dawgs game is never empty. the fans love some Georgia football and they are always there to support" - Colson when asked what stands out the most about UGA

Colson tells Dawgs Daily that he is eyeing a junior year commitment, but that isn't set in stone. He knows he will commit when he feels that a school is meant for him. Right now, Georgia has his attention, and the Dawgs will definitely be a major factor if they decide to pursue.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN