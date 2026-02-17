Georgia Football Hires Kennesaw State Wide Receivers Coach

The Georgia Bulldogs have hired Kennesaw State's wide receivers coach David Whitlow.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gone on a chain of hires of the past few days. Larry Knight is looking to become the next outside linebackers coach, Robert Edwards was hired as the Players Connections Coach and Maurice Smith was hired as a defensive analyst. Now, another name has been added to the list.

According to Chris Hummer, the Bulldogs have hired Kennesaw State wide receivers coach David Whitlow to be an assistant quarterbacks coach. Whitlow coached wide receivers at West Georgia in 2024 and has also made stops at Ole Miss and Auburn.

Whitlow played college football at Alabama State and played on both sides of the ball. Working as both a quarterback and defensive back.

When he got out of college, Whitlow spent two seasons with the Auburn Tigers as a Wide Receivers Graduate Assistant. He also spent time as a graduate assistant in the strength and conditioning department as well. He then made the transition to Ole Miss, where he held the same position in the wide receivers room.

During Whitlow's time at West Georgia coaching wide receivers, where he worked under offensive coordinator Dan Stevens, who is now the quarterbacks coach at LSU under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Whitlow will now working alongside Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who also serves as the quarterbacks coach of the program. The long-time SEC offensive playcaller played quarterback for the Bulldogs and is now in his second stint of being the offensive coordinator with the program, the first time being under former Georgia head coach Mark Richt.

The Bulldogs will head into this next season with some new faces on the coaching staff, but most of them are familiar names. Phil Rauscher was promoted to the offensive line coach after Stacy Searels stepped down from his position. Rauscher was hired by Georgia last offseason as an offensive assistant, and now him and Searels has swapped roles.

Edwards and Smith have both entered new roles with the program, but are also both former players and have already been a part of the staff in some capacity previous to their role changes.

The biggest departure for Georgia thus far on staff was outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe leaving Athens to join the Dallas Cowboys in the same role. As mentioned before, Larry Knight is expected to be the new hire there.

