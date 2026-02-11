Questions for Every Major Georgia Bulldogs Opponent Ahead of the 2026 Football Season

One major question for all of Georgia's biggest opponents ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for another massive college football season as the team looks to win its third national title under head coach Kirby Smart. Like most SEC schedules, the Dawgs will have a handful of massive opponents this year.

With a handful of months to go before the Dawgs' season begins, here is one major question for all of Georgia's major opponents ahead of the 2026 college football season.

1. Arkansas: What Does a Ryan Silverfield Razorback Team Look Like?

Dec 4, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference at Frank Broyles Center. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

2. Oklahoma: How Mistake Free Will John Mateer Play?

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) reacts following the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer is one of the mor dangerous playmakers in the SEC and has caused many headaches for defenses. However, he does have a tendancy to make a few sporadic decisions that can end in disaster. If Mateer makes a handful of these mistakes in Athens, it could be a long day for the Sooners' offense.

3. Vanderbilt: Is Jared Curtis Actually That Good?

Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) celebrates during the fourth quarter of their Division II-A championship victory against USJ at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jared Curtis is one of the more controversial names on the Bulldogs schedule this season, as he left Georgia at the altar on signing day after a lengthy recruitment process. With Vanderbilt set to face Georgia in Athens this year, it is highly likely that the Dawgs will find out just how good the former 5-star quarterback actually is.

4. Alabama: Has Kirby Smart Truly Solved His Alabama Issue?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets former Alabama linebacker CJ Mosley before the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kirby Smart's overall record against Alabama is one of his more notorious stat lines. However, the Dawgs' dismantling of the Tide in last year's SEC Championship may have been the official end of Smart's Alabama woes. Validating that with a win in Tuscaloosa would certainly prove that sentiment though.

5. Auburn: Does Alex Golesh Bring a New Wrinkle to the Wide Choice Offense?

Auburn Tigers football head coach Alex Golesh speaks during a press conference at Woltosz Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Auburn Tigers' new head coach, Alex Golesh runs a wide choice offensive system, similar to the one Josh Heuepel and the Tennessee Volunteers use. Whether Golesh and his staff have a new wrinkle to the offense that could create issues for Georgia's defense remains to be seen.

6. Florida: What Does this Team Look Like Overall?

New Gator head football coach Jon Sumrall fires up the crowd during the first half an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Auburn won 76-67 [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida Gators underwent a massive staff and roster overhaul this offseason. Replacing a head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, starting quarterback, and much more. Seeing what Jon Sumrall's Gators look like in 2026 is a question many fans and analysts are waiting to answer.

7. Ole Miss: Who Will Be the Team's Starting Quarterback?

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) signals a first down after his run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is currently amidst a lawsuit with the NCAA in order for another year of eligibility in 2026. Should he be denied that extra year, Auburn transfer Deuce Knight will likely be the starter.

8. Missouri: Can the Tigers Find a Passing Attack to Supplement Ahmad Hardy?

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahmad Hardy is one of the SEC's best ball carriers. However, Missouri's inability to threaten teams with a passing game last year significantly hindered Hardy's production. If the Tigers can't throw the ball this year and threaten the Bulldogs' secondary, Georgia's defense will likely be able to render Hardy useless.

9. South Carolina: How Much Momentum Does the Team Have Come Gametime?

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks face off near the end of the 2026 regular season, which means South Carolina could have too different teams. Should the Gamecocks have momentum, Williams-Brice Stadium could become an extremely difficult environment.

10. Georgia Tech: How Much Does Buster Faulkner's Abscence Affect the Roster?

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key talks with the referee against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner took the Florida Gators head coaching job earlier this offseason, which left a massive void on the Yellow Jackets' staff. Seeing how much of an effect Faulkner's absence actually has will be very interesting to watch this year.