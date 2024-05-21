Georgia Football Projected Rating In EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release this summer. It's anticpated return has people wondering just what the ratings for each time might be.
In case you haven't heard — which at this point seems impossible — EA Sports is releasing a college football video game for the first time in over a decade. As EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release this summer, it has some of us wondering what some of the rankings will ultimately be like for some of your favorite teams.
CBSSports recently released a projected ranking for all of the top-ranked college football teams entering the 2024 regular season, with of course Georgia on top. With an overall ranking of 99, Georgia's offense was given a 98, and their defense a 99.
Here's what CBS had to say about the Bulldogs' roster:
Few coaches know how to build a roster better than Kirby Smart. He's been a recruiting machine since he was hired to replace Mark Richt in 2016, and there's a clear reason that the Bulldogs are consistently in the national title picture. Quarterback Carson Beck, a relative unknown this time last year, profiles as college football's best with his poise and arm talent. He's got an underrated group of wide receivers, a dynamic backfield with a thunder/lightning combo in Roderick Robinson II and Trevor Etienne, and arguably the best offensive line in America. And what else can be said about Georgia's defense at this point? The Bulldogs accrue elite defenders at an absurd clip and always reload, no matter what losses they may have incurred during the offseason.
The Dawgs certainly lost plenty of talent as they seem to do on a perrenial basis. However, keeping Carson Beck for another year as their starter despite having been draft eligible, as well as DTs Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse, this Georgia roster maintain a bit of it's leadership and production from a year ago on both sides of the ball.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily