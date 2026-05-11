Georgia Football Returns a Valuable Piece on Defense and No One is Talking About It

The Georgia Bulldogs return a valuable piece on defense and no one seems to be talking about it.

The Georgia Bulldogs lost some valuable players to the NFL this offseason. A couple of them came on the defensive side of the ball as Daylen Everette, Christen Miller and CJ Allen all were drafted. That also means Georgia is returning quite a few players from last year's defense, and one of them in particular is a pretty important one.

Despite that, not too many people seem to be talking about the return of this player. Last season, he was heavily involved and also the best season his career. However, an injury cut his season short and he mad to miss the rest of the year after eight games. That player, of course, is Jordan Hall.

Why Jordan Hall is Such a Valuable Piece to Georgia's Defense

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Hall (44) at the first day fall football camp in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hall suffered a knee injury that held him out of the final stretch of the year and it also caused him to miss spring practice. Whether Hall will be ready to go at the start of the season is unclear at this point, but Miller off to the NFL, the Bulldogs need a veteran pressence on the defensive line and Hall brings exactly that.

Coming out of high school, Hall was rated a five-star prospect, the 40th-best player in the country, the fourth-best defensive lineman and 10th-best player in the state of Florida for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Prior to his injury, Hall had started in all eight games for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has some notable names returning upfront on defense this year. Elijah Griffin is a young rising star, Josh Horton and Xzavier McLeod are two players who also bring a lot of experience and Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson took the majority of the reps on the ends and will be doing the same this season.

However, only Harris has what Hall has, which is five years of experience at the University of Georgia.

Kirby Smart recently spoke about how valuable it is to have players that have spent their entire careers with your program. They know what is expected of them and they what is requires to uphold the culture that is set in place by the coaching staff.

So while there are plenty of players worth recognizing on Georgia's defense this season, don't forget about the veteran pressence of Hall and the value he brings.