Georgia Football Transfer Might Create a Shakeup in the Starting Lineup

One of Georgia's transfers might create a bit of a shakeup in the starting lineup.

The Georgia Bulldogs did not take as many transfers as some other top programs in the sport this offseason. They took just two on the offensive side of the ball, and the rest were defensive players. One of those defensive players was Khalil Barnes, who transferred out of Clemson and brings a lot of playing experience with him.

Most expected Barnes to be playing safety alongside KJ Bolden this season, but at the spring game, Barnes started at STAR and it looks like that's where he is going to play for the Bulldogs this season.

At the conclusion of last season, it looked like Georgia had its next answer at STAR. Rasean Dinkins filled in for Joenel Aguero when he got hurt, and Dinkins played well as a true freshman. So much so that some believe it's a big reason why Aguero transferred out of Georgia to Ole Miss.

Kahlil Barnes is Throwing a Wrinkle Into Georgia's Starting Lineup

Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes (7) during Georgia’s practice session on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., | Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Now, it looks like Dinkins is going to have to earn the starting job at safety if he wants to be in the starting rotation.

The Bulldogs brought back Zion Branch, the brother of Zachariah, so he and Dinkins will compete for the starting job. Branch saw quite a bit of action at safety last season in the absence of Kyron Jones and when JaCorey Thomas needed a breather. Jones is still rehabbing a lower body injury and Thomas graduated.

Dinkins looks like he has all of the tools needed to be one of the next best defenders to come out of Georgia's defense, and while it looked like his path to a full-time starting role was nice and clear, Barnes being added to the roster changed things up quite a bit.

Barnes being the starter at STAR is nothing against Dinkins either. Georgia saw how valuable it can be to have a player with a lot of football under his belt can be at that position when Tykee Smith was on the roster. Barnes seems to have some similiarities compared to Smith.

Another player that could really put a wrinkle in everything is true freshman Tyriq Green. Kirby Smart mentioned after Georgia's spring game that Green will play wherever he is needed, and looked like someone who is going to have to play this season.