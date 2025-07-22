Georgia Football's Dan Jackson Predicted to Make Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster
Former Georgia safety Dan Jackson has been projected to make the Detroit Lions 53-man roster.
Former Georgia safety Dan Jackson became one of the more notable stories in college football over the last four seasons. Jackson did not commit to the Bulldogs out of high school and he didn't even commit to them as a preferred walk-on. Jackson enrolled at the University of Georgia, tried out for the football team as a walk-on, and turned into a starting safety for one of the best teams in the sport.
Jackson went on to help the Bulldogs win two national titles and two SEC Championships over his career. This offseason, he was selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions and now he is projected to make the organization's 53-man roster.
ESPN released an article that previewed the Lions roster for this season, and it included a projection of who will make the 53-man team. At safety, Jackson was listed amongst the group.
If having to start his career as a walk-on wasn't enough of a challenge, Jackson didn't even receive an invite to the NFL combine this offseason either, despite the fact that he was a full-time starter for the Bulldogs last season. Additionally, some would even claim that he was Georgia's most consistent defender on the team last year. Despite all of that, Jackson has found himself in a position to be on an NFL roster this season.
In 2024, Jackson finished the season with 64 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions. Jackson has always seemed to have found away to beat the odds and he is continuing that trend at the NFL level now too.
