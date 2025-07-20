Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Jahzare Jackson Arrested on Multiple Charges
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson was arrested on multiple charges. Here are the details.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson was arrested earlier this week on multiple drug charges, including felony possession of marijuana of more than one ounce. The news of Jackson's arrest was first reported by The Athens Banner-Herald.
Jackson was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class and was widely regarded for his monstrous frame and athletic abilities. As a freshman, he played sparingly for the Bulldogs during the 2024 season, but was expected to have a much larger role in the Dawgs' offense following their numerous departures on the offensive line.
According to reports, the arrest took place on Wednesday, July 17th, around midnight, and Jackson was later released on a bond of $5,030. Details of further disciplinary action from the team have not been released.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and coverage will be aired on ESPN
