Georgia Football's Nate Frazier Ranked as Top 10 Running Back in the Country

Georgia running back Nate Frazier has been ranked as a top 10 back in the country.

The Georgia Bulldogs put a lot of their efforts into retaining players from last year's roster this offseason, and overall, they did a good job of doing that. One player that they managed to hold on to was running back Nate Frazier. A star from last year's offense who is now entering his third year with the team.

Since his first game as a Bulldog against the Clemson Tigers two seasons ago in week one, Georgia fans knew there was something special with Frazier. And it seems like he might reach his full potential this upcoming season. It's not just the fans who believe that, though.

Greg McElroy recently ranked his top 10 running backs in the country and Frazier made the list. He maybe wasn't as high as fans would hope he would be, but McElroy had nothing but glowing things to say about the Georgia running back.

Georgia's Nate Frazier Expected to Have a Massive Year Three Jump

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"At number seven, it's Nate Frazier for the Georgia Bulldogs," McElroy said. "And looking at the stats, they're not gonna blow you away. He had 950 yards last year. But he only had 155 carries. Now, this offseason, a lot of people were going after Nate Frazier. A lot of people. Because he has a lot of juice. A lot of explosiveness. He said no to all of the other outside opportunities. He said I want to say and finish and be the unquestioned bell cow at one of the more prestigious programs in the entire country under a coach in Kirby Smart who is going to lean heavily on the run game."

As mentioned before, McElroy is also a believer in the potential year three jump for Frazier.

"This is a guy with as high of a ceiling of anyone we will reference," McElroy continued. "So I wouldn't be surprised if we revisited this list at the end of the year and Nate Frazier is much higher than where we have him right now."

Frazier will be splitting reps with quite a few names in the running back room this season. Chauncey Bowens, Dante Dowdell and Dwight Phillips Jr. are all set to play a role this season, but Frazier is set to be the main guy in the backfield, and it could lead to some big results.