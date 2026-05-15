Should Georgia Football Be Concerned About This?

Should the Georgia Bulldogs be concerned about this before the season even starts?

The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into the 2026 season as the reigning back-to-back SEC champs, but things are off to a bit of a rocky start. While the Bulldogs aren't as reliant on the transfer portal as some other programs, they took some big swings this offseason. However, two of them might not see the field this season.

Perhaps the two biggest names in Georgia's transfer portal class this year were edge rusher Amaris Williams and safety Ja'Marley Riddle. Williams tore his ACL during spring practice and is expected to miss the 2026 season and Riddle was arrested earlier this month with two felony charges, which puts his season in jeopardy.

Should Georgia Be Concerned About its Transfer Portal Class

Auburn Tigers defensive end Amaris Williams (10) celebrates his sack as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Kentucky Wildcats defeated Auburn Tigers 10-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So should Georgia be concerned about this year's transfer portal class?

Williams and Riddle were both expected to be contributors on defense this season. Williams, especially, as he was expected to be part of the solution for Georgia getting after the passer this season, something they struggled with last season.

The good news is that wide receiver Isiah Canion and Dante Dowdell are two transfers who will likely have impactful roles this season. Canion will rotate at X with CJ Wiley and Dowdell will split carries with the likes of Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens.

Transfers can oftentimes be difference makers for teams. Georgia witnessed it last season when wide receiver Zachariah Branch became the focal point of the offense. If the Bulldogs didn't have him, who knows what the offense would've turned into last season?

Now, Riddle and Williams are both defensive prospects and Canion and Dowdell are both offensive prospects, so they don't exactly alleviate the potential absences of the others. However, the Bulldogs did also sign Gentry Williams out of Oklahoma and Braylon Conley out of USC, two defensive backs who could make an impact this season. Also, Khalil Barnes, out of Clemson, is expected to be a starter on defense as well.

The transfer class has certainly gotten off to a rocky start before the season even begins, but Georgia won't know if it's something they should be concerned about until the season starts.

On the bright side, Georgia didn't put all of its eggs in the baskets of Riddle and Williams. The Bulldogs have Barnes, a transfer, who will likely be a starter this season, and Zion Branch, KJ Bolden and Rasean Dinkins at safety this season. As far as the pass rush goes, the Bulldogs have Gabe Harris, Quintavius Johnson, Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton, Darren Ikinnagbon and plenty of other names to pay attention to there.

So no, it's not time to sound the alarms, it just means the Bulldogs will have to potentially be more reliant on the players they signed out of high school. Something they were already banking on to begin with, anyway.