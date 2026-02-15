Georgia Looks to Hire West Virginia's Larry Knight as Next Outside Linebackers Coach

The Georgia Bulldogs appear to have their lead candidate for their outside linebackers coaching vacancy.

The Georgia Bulldogs are amidst a search for their next outside linebackers coach, as their previous coach, Chidera Uzo-Diribe was recently hired by the Dallas Cowboys during the off-season. Uzo-Diribe had been a member of Georgia's staff since the 2022 season, making his departure a massive loss for the Dawgs.

With the 2026 college football season fast approaching and a void on staff needing to be filled, the Bulldogs appear to have narrowed their list of candidates and are heavily pursuing one coach in particular.

According to initial reports On3, the Bulldogs appear to have set their sight on West Virginia's Larry Knight. Night specializes in past rush capabilities, and recently served as the defensive ends coach for Arkansas State.

Knight is also a Georgia native and has had other coaching stints with Georgia Tech, Temple, and Georgia State. His regional familiarity could provide a massive recruiting boost to the Bulldogs outside linebacker room as well. Something which Uzo-Diribe had become known for during his time in Athens.

What is Georgia Looking For in It's Next OLB Coach?

Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe speaks at College Football Playoff championship media day on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 Chidera | Marc Weiszer/Athens Banner-Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier this month, sources indicated to Bulldogs on SI that the program would be looking for a pass rush, specialist as its next outside linebackers coach. Given knight's, history and prestige at that position, he would be an excellent fit for the Dawgs' staff.

Despite a strong defensive output over the past few years, fans, and analyst have criticized George's defense for an inability to rush the passer and earn sacks. Which makes the program's desire to have a pass rush, specialist understandable.

That's not to say Coach Uzo-Diribe was bad in that area, but it's more that the Bulldogs will really be focusing on it during the hiring process.

Should the Bulldogs and Knight reach in agreement, the coach would become somewhat of a rarity on Georgia's staff, as his overlap with Kirby Smart or other Georgia football coaches would be minimal. That's not to say Coach Uzo-Diribe was bad in that area, but it's more that the Bulldogs will really be focusing on it during the hiring process.

While a deal between the two parties has yet to be made official, the Bulldogs strong push for Knight could indicate that their coaching search is nearing it's end. Stay tuned for more updates from Bulldogs on SI