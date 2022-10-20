Georgia Opens as the Favorite Over Florida

In a little over a week, Georgia and Florida will face off once again down in Jacksonville, FL. The Bulldogs have dominated this matchup over the past five years, winning four out of the last five. Now prior to the 2022 game, the spread has opened up with Georgia being a 15.5-point favorite over Florida, according to ActionNetwork.

According to UGA, this will be the 100th matchup of the series and the Bulldogs currently lead the series with an overall record of 54-44-2. Head Coach Kirby Smart has only lost to the Gators two times in the past six years. In Smart's four wins against the Gators, Georgia has won by an average of 24.5 points.

Florida came into this season with a brand new coach in Billy Napier who was previously with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Napier and his team started the season off with an upset win at home at Utah, but have since hit some bumps in the road. They currently sit with a 4-3 overall record, but just 1-3 in conference play thus far.

The Bulldogs will hope to keep their recent streak of dominance against Florida in a little over a week. Georgia currently sits with the No. 1 ranking in the polls and their aspirations of claiming another national title this season still remain in tact.

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022

Game time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: CBS

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

