Georgia QB Jaden Rashada Suing Billy Napier and Florida Football Program
Former Florida Gator and Arizona State QB turned Georgia Bulldog, Jaden Rashada has filed a lawsuit against the Gator football program and head coach Billy Napier.
Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada transferred to the University of Georgia last month. Rashada, a formerly highly touted recruit originally enrolled at the Univeristy of Florida before getting out of his national letter of intent with the Gators and head coach Billy Napier and ultimately leaving Gainesville for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Now, after a year at ASU, Rashada is a Bulldog.
Though his time in Gainesville with the Gators is not exaclty over. Reports surfaced Tuesday that Rahsada is suing Billy Napier and the Florida Gator football program. Gators’ coach Billy Napier, former Florida director of NIL Marcus Castro-Walker, and UF booster Hugh Hatchock are named as defendants in the suit. It's a 37-page complaint filed that claims Rashada was repeatedly lied to in order to flip his commitment from Miami to Florida.
Reports indicate that Florida promised Rashada a four-year contract worth $13.85 million. According to On3.com, Rashada is suing on counts of fraudulent misrepresentation, fraudulent inducement, aiding and abetting fraud, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, negligent misrepresentations, tortious interference, aiding and abetting tortious interference and vicarious liability.
