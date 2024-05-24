Georgia Receiver Ladd McConkey Working Into Starting Role For Los Angeles Chargers
2024 NFL Draft pick Ladd McConkey has worked his way into a potential starting role for the Los Angeles Chargers, developing an early rapport with Justin Herbert.
Former Georgia wide receiver entered the Georgia program as a borderline 3-star prospect from North Murray High School in Northeast, Georgia. After four years in Athens, he earned his way into becoming a second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers have a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh and they feature one of the sport's young and talented quarterbacks in Justin Herbert. Herbert was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2020, and made a pro-bowl in 2021. In the two seasons since, Herbert and the Chargers have struggled to consistently throw the football due in large part to a lack of weaponry. One of Harbaugh's first moves this offseason was trading WR Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and lsoing Mike Williams as well, the Chargers could be looking to Ladd McConkey to be a primary weapon.
According to reports out of OTAs, McConkey took reps as the exclusive first team slot receiver and has already begun developing rapport with Justin Herbert.
