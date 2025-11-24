Georgia Tech's Offense Isn't the Biggest Storyline vs the Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for their annual matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This year's game will be played on Friday again, but this time it will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last year, the game went into eight overtimes as the Bulldogs pulled off a miraculous comeback to keep their win streak against Georgia Tech alive.
A big reason why Georgia fell behind the Yellow Jackets last year was due to Haynes King and the offense. The Dawgs struggled to stop the run and it allowed Georgia Tech to jump out to a big lead.
King is still the quarterback for the Yellow Jackets and their offense has been impressive this season, but that isn't the biggest storyline heading into this year's matchup. Instead, it's Georgia Tech's defense.
They rank 77th in points allowed, 96th for rush defense, 105th for pass defense and 107th in total defense. Georgia has faced a few defenses this season they rank similarly to where Georgia Tech ranks.
Georgia Tech's Defense the Bigger Storyline vs the Georgia Bulldogs
Mississippi State ranks 93rd for points allowed, Tennessee ranks 84th and Kentucky ranks 71st. Georgia averaged 40 points per game against those three teams this season.
Georgia's offense as a whole this season is much improved compared to where it was this time last year. Georgia is averaging 33.7 points per game, 239.8 passing yards and 190.5 rushing yards. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has helped create a very efficient offense for the Bulldogs this season, and it will be a tall task for Georgia Tech's defense to try and contain them this week.
It isn't just the good offenses that have give Georgia Tech issues this season either. Boston College ranks 88th in the country for points per game and they put up 34 points and NC State put up the second most points they had scored all season vs the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia's defense will certainly have their hands full this week as well with King and the rest of the offense. But a bigger talking point likely is how many time will the Yellow Jackets be able to stop Georgia's offense. Not how many times will Georgia be able to stop Georgia Tech's offense.
Georgia is set to play this Friday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM and will be broadcasted on ABC.