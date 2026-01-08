Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Isiah Canion Announces Commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have earned a commitment from wide receiver Isiah Canion via the NCAA transfer portal.

The college football transfer portal window has begun as teams across the country scramble to retain as much of their roster as possible, while also attempting to add highly talented players of their own ahead of the 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the many programs that are looking to bolster their roster this offseason, and have recently earned a massive aqcusition as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.

In his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Canion hauled in 39 passes for over 500 yards and was a major component of Georgia Tech's offensive success. The wide receiver has an extremely athletic background, as he played multiple positions at the highschool level, including quarterback.

What Does Isiah Canion's Commitment Mean for the Georgia Bulldogs?

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) looks on during the warmups of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Canion's commitment will also bring great satisfaction to Georgia fans, who are nabbing a starter from a rival school. While there was little to no love lost between Georgia and Georgia Tech, Canion's commitment could potentially stoke the flames of this rivalry even more.

The Bulldogs have made an effort to nab highly-talented pass catchers in the transfer portal and have been fairly successful in doing so. There most recent success stories include Colbie Young and Zachariah Branch, who have both recently announced their entrance into the 2026 NFL Draft.

With so many departures taking place in the Bulldogs' receiver room, the Dawgs badly needed a veteran presence to help supplement Georgia's passing attack ahead of the 2026 season. Given Canion's experience and athleticism, there is an excellence chance he could be a massive addition for quarterback Gunner Stockton.

As the offseason continues, the Bulldogs will look to add as many highly talented pieces to their roster as possible, while simultaneously looking to retain their own players ahead of the 2026 season. Stay tuned with Bulldogs on SI for the latest updates via the NCAA transfer portal.

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to Kansas)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*