Georgia Transfer Portal Review - Where Everyone Landed for 2024 Season

Brooks Austin

Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) tossed a touchdown to Dane Key during the Kentucky Wildcats' Blue White scrimmage at Kroger Field on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Kentucky. April 13, 2024
Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) tossed a touchdown to Dane Key during the Kentucky Wildcats' Blue White scrimmage at Kroger Field on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Kentucky. April 13, 2024 / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA

Georgia added 10 players via the transfer portal after losing 23 players to the portal this year. Here's a review of where everyone landed.

With the latest commitment announcment from former Georgia running back Sevaugh Clark, seemingly all of the decisions from this year's transfer portal window have all been made and announced.

Today, we will take a look at where all of the former Dawgs landed, as well as take a look at the crop of players the Bulldogs brought in this year via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Georgia Additions via the Transfer Portal

  • Jaden Rashada, QB
  • Beau Gardner, LS
  • Charlie Ham, K
  • Benjamin Yurosek, TE
  • Jake Pope, S
  • Michael Jackson III, WR
  • Trevor Etienne, RB
  • Colbie Young, WR
  • Xzavier McLeod, DL
  • London Humphreys, WR

Georgia losses via the Transfer Portal

  • Andrew Paul, RB - Jacksonville State
  • Sevaughn Clark, RB - Toledo
  • Tyler Williams, WR - Minnesota
  • Braxton Hicks, WR - Austin Peay
  • Chad Lindberg, OL - Rice
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR - Syracuse
  • Darris Smith, EDGE - Missouri
  • AJ Harris, CB - Penn State
  • Mekhi Mews, WR - Houston
  • Jonathan Jefferson, DL - SMU
  • Austin Blaske, OL - UNC
  • Brock Vandagriff, QB - Kentucky
  • Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB - Kentucky
  • Aliou Bah, OL - Maryland
  • CJ Madden, EDGE - Purdue
  • CJ Smith, WR - Purdue
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, CB - Purdue
  • Nyland Greene, CB - Purdue
  • Xavian Sorey, LB - Arkansas
  • Marvin Jones JR, EDGE - FSU
  • Joshua Miller, OL - Syracuse
  • Jared Zirkel, K - TAMU
  • EJ Lightsey, LB - Georgia Tech

