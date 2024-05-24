Georgia Transfer Portal Review - Where Everyone Landed for 2024 Season
Georgia added 10 players via the transfer portal after losing 23 players to the portal this year. Here's a review of where everyone landed.
With the latest commitment announcment from former Georgia running back Sevaugh Clark, seemingly all of the decisions from this year's transfer portal window have all been made and announced.
Today, we will take a look at where all of the former Dawgs landed, as well as take a look at the crop of players the Bulldogs brought in this year via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Georgia Additions via the Transfer Portal
- Jaden Rashada, QB
- Beau Gardner, LS
- Charlie Ham, K
- Benjamin Yurosek, TE
- Jake Pope, S
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Colbie Young, WR
- Xzavier McLeod, DL
- London Humphreys, WR
Georgia losses via the Transfer Portal
- Andrew Paul, RB - Jacksonville State
- Sevaughn Clark, RB - Toledo
- Tyler Williams, WR - Minnesota
- Braxton Hicks, WR - Austin Peay
- Chad Lindberg, OL - Rice
- Yazeed Haynes, WR - Syracuse
- Darris Smith, EDGE - Missouri
- AJ Harris, CB - Penn State
- Mekhi Mews, WR - Houston
- Jonathan Jefferson, DL - SMU
- Austin Blaske, OL - UNC
- Brock Vandagriff, QB - Kentucky
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB - Kentucky
- Aliou Bah, OL - Maryland
- CJ Madden, EDGE - Purdue
- CJ Smith, WR - Purdue
- De'Nylon Morrissette, CB - Purdue
- Nyland Greene, CB - Purdue
- Xavian Sorey, LB - Arkansas
- Marvin Jones JR, EDGE - FSU
- Joshua Miller, OL - Syracuse
- Jared Zirkel, K - TAMU
- EJ Lightsey, LB - Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily