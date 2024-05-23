Georgia vs Clemson Betting Line Growing for Bulldogs 2024 Season Opener
Georgia vs Clemson is set to kickoff their 2024 season in Atlanta. The betting line for the contest is continuing to move in favor of the Bulldogs.
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will open their 2024 regular season in a familiar neutral site venue. Clemson vs Georgia kicks off at noon on August 31st on ABC. Now, Georgia opened in this matchup originally as a 12.5-point favorite against the Tigers. Now, just a few months after the opening of the betting lines, Georgia has escalated to a 13.5-point favorite according to FanDuel.
The team totals are currently set at 48.5 points in the matchup, which considering these two teams' matchup history, seems like a bit of a high total. The 2021 matchup between Georgia and Clemson featured a 10 to 3 affair that didn't feature an offensive touchdown. Georgia will likely only continue to climb as a favorite considering the money in Vegas will seemingly continue to come in on Georgia.
Clemson is ranked No. 16 in the preseason rankings that were recently released. They are coming off a four-loss season for the first time since 2011. A season in which they finished 52nd in total offense, and 31st in the nation in total defense. Georgia enters the year with a bit of a chip on the shoulder themselves. Their one loss a year ago, by a mere three points, kept them out of the running for a third straight national championship.
