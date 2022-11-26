Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Get up! It's a Georgia football gameday!

Kirby Smart and his undefeated Bulldogs are set to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Athens today. Right now, Georgia is listed as a 35.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech.

A win for Georgia would lock in a blemish-free regular season record which would be a first in program history in which the Bulldogs posted back-to-back undefeated seasons. It also would put Georgia another win closer to locking up the No. 1 seed as the final four for the college football playoff are just a little over a week from being announced.

Georgia Tech came into this season with Geoff Collins as their head man. Collins was then fired earlier in the season and Brent Key then was announced as the interim head coach, who actually has some history with Smart. Key has since captured a 4-3 record as the team's head coach and just recently helped lead the Yellow Jackets to an upset win over North Carolina.

However, history says that an upset win for Georgia Tech today is not very likely. Since 2001, Tech has only defeated the Bulldogs a total of three times and have lost four straight. Georgia has also outscored Georgia Tech 180-35 over the last four games as well.

Originally some rain showers were expected for today's game but now it is looking like it will just be cloudy skies with temperatures settling in the low 60s by the time kickoff rolls around.

Today is also senior day for the Bulldogs and a long list of veteran Bulldogs will be recognized before today's game. Now those seniors will look to add one more win to their career tally between the hedges against one of the program's biggest rivals.

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 26th, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 26th, 2022 Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color) and Kris Budden (sideline) will all be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

