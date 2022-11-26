Skip to main content

Watch: Georgia Releases Trailer for Season Finale Against Georgia Tech

Georgia Football dropped a trailer for their final game of the regular season.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0) will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 4-4) this Saturday in both team's final game of the regular season.

Georgia is looking to remain unbeaten ahead of their SEC Championship Game appearance against LSU, while Georgia Tech is just one win away from a guaranteed bowl slot. 

Ahead of the matchup, Georgia released a game trailer, featuring the legacy of the seniors that will be honored before their final game at Sanford Stadium. 

You May Also Like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

D9472684-3A07-4A6A-9A62-2C911E8DA81D
Recruiting

How Did We Get Here? Timeline of the Anthony Evans Recruitment

By Connor Jackson
B5BC1A4F-E244-4296-BE80-D8ED88114190
News

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster

By Micah McGukin
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_02866
Football

Don't Take it For Granted, What You Are Watching is History

By Jonathan Williams
UGAvsGT0764-X2
News

Clean, Old Fashioned Hate: Georgia vs Georgia Tech Trivia

By Christian Goeckel
211127_AJW_FB_GT_0684-L
News

How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_19106055
News

Brock Bowers Looking For Repeat Flash Performance

By Christian Kirby II
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_1206-X4
News

Comparing Jamon Dumas-Johnson to the Other Butkus Award Finalists

By Christian Goeckel
20221015_AJW_FB_VANDY_1496
News

What should Georgia fans be Thankful for?

By Christian Kirby II