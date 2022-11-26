Watch: Georgia Releases Trailer for Season Finale Against Georgia Tech

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0) will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 4-4) this Saturday in both team's final game of the regular season.

Georgia is looking to remain unbeaten ahead of their SEC Championship Game appearance against LSU, while Georgia Tech is just one win away from a guaranteed bowl slot.

Ahead of the matchup, Georgia released a game trailer, featuring the legacy of the seniors that will be honored before their final game at Sanford Stadium.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN