Kirby Smart Gives His Theory on Why the Big 10 Has Won Three Straight National Titles

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave his theory on why the Big 10 has won three straight national titles.

Conference superiority has always been a big argument between the SEC and Big 10 fan bases, but it has really intensified over the last few years. The SEC went on a long run of winning the majority of national titles, but now, the Big 10 has won three straight.

There are a few theories as to why that is the case, and Kirby Smart gave his best explanation on The Next Round. Here is what he had to say:

Kirby Smart Explains Why the Big 10 Has Won Three Straight National Titles

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart arrives prior to the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"I can't figure out what it is," Smart said. "I just think they have a more competitive conference. Like at the top of their conference, there is more good teams. It used to be, eh Ohio State was good, or Michigan was really good. Harbaugh had a really good team. Indiana is good. Then they've got Oregon. They have the ability to attract good players. Now, NIL has a factor too. But so does Miami. People have money, more people have money. So I think the talent is spread out thin, where before in the SEC, it was a magnet to talent. the disparity was so great that you couldn't mess it up. You could win regardless. Now it's like okay, it's more even and it's just been three in a row."

There's A LOT to unpack here. Kirby Smart on why the Big Ten is currently dominating college football 👇 pic.twitter.com/WOY4XUN6Gi — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) April 30, 2026

Other theories would say that the Big 10 has thrived in the postseason more because they don't have as much of a grind in the regular season. Big 10 teams might have three tough games in a year while in the SEC teams are having to grind it out every single week. Coach Smart spoke on that as well.

" A lot of SEC coaches say this in my meetings is they don't have the grind that we do," Smart said. "There's no way. Three of their nine games are hard. Their bottom four games are not our bottom four games. I'm going to play in Starkville and Vanderbilt in my bottom four and I am holding onto my butt to play at noon on Saturday in Starkville. A good team who beat Arizona State, who goes and plays these other teams. So there is a theory that we are beating each other up and it's like the intensity, it wears you down."

Whatever your opinion is on why the Big 10 has had more recent success than the SEC, the bottom line is they have the upper hand on the SEC and have figured out how to win in the new era of college football.