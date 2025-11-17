Kirby Smart Provides an Injury Update on Georgia Linebacker CJ Allen
Kirby Smart has provided an injury update on Georgia linebacker CJ Allen.
The Georgia Bulldogs wrapped up conference play this past weekend with a massive win over the Texas Longhorns. The Dawgs walked out of Sanford Stadium with a 35-10 win and a final record of 7-1 in SEC play. Now they face their final home game of the regular season against the Charlotte 49ers.
Georgia will close their season with two out of conference opponents. This week against the 49ers and then next week against Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen suffered an injury against the Longhorns this past weekend in the first half. He did not return to action and head coach Kirby Smart said after the game that he did not know the severity of the injury, but that they were taking him to get an MRI. If Georgia could buy some time for Allen to heal before the playoffs arrive, that would be huge for the defense.
CJ Allen's Injury Status
On Monday, Smart provided an update on Allen's injury ahead of Georgia's game against Charlotte.
"He will be week to week and we will see when we can get him back," Smart said.
With it being Charlotte this week, though, other linebackers will have the opportunity to get some game reps this weekend and potentially prepare for having to play in the absence of Allen if it comes down to that.
Allen is currently in the running for the Butkus award this season. Allen has 78 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 tackles for loss on the season. He has been one of the best playmakers for the Bulldogs on defense and a key leader for the team.
Georgia is a 44.5-point favorite over Charlotte, according to Fan Duel. The over/under is set at 54.5.
Considering Georgia was able to play their backups against Texas this past weekend, it seems likely that they will find themselves in a similar position this week as well. The most important thing for Georgia at this point in the year is being able to rest players and get them prepared for the playoffs.
This weekend's game is set to kickoff at 12:45 PM ET and will be broadcasted on SEC Network. This will be the final home game of the season for Georgia.