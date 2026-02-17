CBS Sports Analyst Highlights A Major NFL Draft Prospect Who's Flying Under the Radar

According to CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson, this NFL Draft prospect is not being talked about nearly enough.

The 2026 NFL Combine is just over a week away, which means the NFL Draft is right around the corner, as prospects gear up for one of the biggest nights in the history of their football careers. With this year's NFL Draft fast approaching, analysts and experts have begun discussing the upcoming class.

But according to CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, there is one prospect that is not getting nearly enough attention heading into the combine. Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen is a player that many have circled as a potential first round pick. However, Wilson thinks he has game-changing potential.

"We are not talking enough about CJ Allen," said Wilson. "CJ Allen was a really good player in 2024, and was even better in 2025 in my mind. I think he has first round traits... He can play the run like he's old-school Ray Lewis, and he moves in space like every athletic off-ball linebacker does these days"

Wilson also projected Allen to be the 20th overall selection by the Dallas Cowboys in this year's draft, which would make him the fifth linebacker taken in the first round during the Kirby Smart era of Georgia Football.

CJ Allen's Impressive Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Allen was a member of the Bulldogs'2023 recruiting class and quickly emerged as a star, becoming one of the rare defensive players to start as a true freshman for Kirby Smart. The linebacker was a mainstay on Georgia's offense from that point.

During his 2025 season, Allen finished with a career-high 88 total tackles and 3.5 sacks all while battling injuries throughout the season. His ability to lead Georgia's defense was a major catalyst for the team's success.

While mock drafts and projections do not always end up being true, the fact that Allen has been mentioned as a first round prospect in a handful of mock drafts bodes extremely well for these chances of becoming one of the first 32 players taken in this year's draft.

Allen, along with other Georgia Bulldog prospects, will showcase their skills later this month during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 2026 NFL Draft will then take place on Thursday, April 23rd in Pittsburgh. Allen has not yet disclosed whether he will be in attendance for the event.