LOOK: Bulldog Rookies Participate in Photoshoots With NFL Uniforms
Here is a first real-life look as to what a few Bulldogs rookies will look like in their new uniforms this year.
As the NFL season quickly approaches, rookies are preparing to make their professional debuts in their new team. But before fans get a look at these rookies on the field, a handful of teams are providing fans a first look at players by holding photo shoots of rookies in their new threads.
Bulldog rookies Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers were able to participate in said photoshoots and give fans a real-life look as to what they will look like with their new teams.
Bowers and McConkey will square off as opponents for the first time in their careers when the Chargers host the Raiders in week one of the 2024 NFL season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (Round 1 - 13th Overall)
- Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (Round 1 - 18th Overall)
- Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (Round 2 - 34th Overall)
- Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (Round 2 - 42nd Overall)
- Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (Round 2 - 58th Overall)
- Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Round 3 - 89th Overall)
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (Round 5 - 141st overall)
- Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (Round 6 - 197th Overall)
