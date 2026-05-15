Mark Matthews Announces Commitment - Chooses Between Georgia, Miami, and Others

One of the most highly touted offensive line prospects in the 2027 recruiting class has recently announced their college commitment.

As the summer months begin in the college football offseason, recruiting efforts and momentum around programs are higher than ever as coaches look to add as many talented players as they can to their upcoming recruiting classes.

With so much happening in the next few weeks, many prospects are beginning to shut down their recruitments and make their commitments known. The latest player to do so is offensive lineman Mark Matthews, one of the highest ranked players in the 2027 class.

According to 247Sports, Matthews stands at just over 6-foot-5 and weighs 300 pounds. The offensive lineman has been heavily recruited by programs such as Miami, Georgia, and Texas A&M, as well as many other notable programs.

Despite the efforts of many, Matthews elected to announce his commitment to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies. His decision is a massive victory on the recruiting trail for A&M and will likely have immediate benefits once he arrives on campus next fall.

What Mark Matthews' Commitment Means for the Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gestures in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Offensive line prospects are always a major commodity for the Bulldogs, no matter the class. While the Dawgs put forth massive efforts in Matthews' recruitment, the staff seems to have fallen just short of adding a massive piece.

While this outcome is certainly disappointing, the Bulldogs still have a handful of extremely talented offensive line prospects currently committed. The Dawgs are also set to host their annual "scavenger hunt" recruiting trip this weekend, which will almost certainly lead to some commitments.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff will be diligently working to add as many talented players as possible to their 2027 recruiting class. The Dawgs typically pick up momentum during this time of year, and will likely have a handful of commitments in the following weeks.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell Jr., LB