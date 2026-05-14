Major Georgia Football QB Prospect Peter Bourque Announces Commitment Decision

One of the Georgia Bulldogs' biggest prospects in the 2027 recruiting class has announced his commitment decision.

One of the Georgia Bulldogs biggest prospects in the 2027 recruiting class announced their college decisions this week, as quarterback Peter Bourque revealed where he would be committing ahead of national signing day.

Despite strong efforts from the Georgia Bulldogs, Bourque ultimately announced that he would be continuing his career with the Virginia Tech Hokies under first year head coach James Franklin. A massive win for the Hokies' program

Bourque was heavily pursued by notable programs such as Georgia, Michigan, and Arkansas. However, it was ultimately the efforts of Franklin and his staff that proved to be most effective in nabbing the passer.

According to 247 Sports, Bourque is a 4-star prospect who stands at just over 6-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. His frame and athletic build are the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback and his skill set has made him a highly coveted prospect.

Bourque took an unofficial visit to the University of Georgia in late March, and has since visited with other notable programs such as Miami, Penn State, and Virginia Tech. According to sources, the quarterback's decision came down to Virginia Tech or the Bulldogs.

What's Next For Georgia After Missing Out on Bourque?

Tabor Academy's quarterback Peter Bourque looks back as he slips into the end zone unchallenged. | Josh Souza/Special to The Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback is easily one of the most important positions in football and and the Bulldogs have seen their fair share of highly talented passers compete in Sanford Stadium over the years. However, it appears that Bourque will not be one of those names.

Missing out on a player at such an important position is always a huge blow to a program. However, Kirby Smart and his staff will likely build momentum on the trail in the coming months.

With Bourque no longer available, the Bulldogs will now have to shift their attention elsewhere for the 2027 class. The Dawgs will likely take a quarterback this cycle. However, who they will pursue next is not publicly known.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff will be diligently working to add as many talented players as possible to their 2027 recruiting class. The Dawgs typically pick up momentum during this time of year, and will likely have a handful of commitments in the following weeks.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell Jr., LB