NFL Draft Expert Raves About UGA Football Star

As we reported all off-season, the Georgia Bulldogs have several up and coming players who are about to have terrific 2026 seasons. One is tight end Jaden Reddell. The Bulldogs produce tight end talent better than anyone in the country and Reddell caught the eyes of several NFL scouts after his strong season-opening performance.

"He’s next from the UGA TE Farm!", tweeted by NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.

This is the Jalen Reddell cat I was talking about on our “Final Five” live show (IG: TMcShay13) last night. Three catches first two seasons. Great story of perseverance. He’s next from the UGA TE Farm! pic.twitter.com/tZdvaMU2jD — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 6, 2026

"Watching a lot of prospects today, UGA TE Jaden Reddell is the player I was most impressed with," said NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema. "Only a true junior with limited experience before this year so might not be in 2027, but the talent is HIGH. I was even more impressed with his work as a blocker."

Watching a lot of prospects today, UGA TE Jaden Reddell is the player I was most impressed with



Only a true junior with limited exp. before this yr so might not be in 2027, but the talent is HIGH. I was even more impressed with his work as a blocker pic.twitter.com/5IUpl3Q12Y — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 6, 2026

Of course our readers have known about Reddell for years now. He was a highly-touted prospect out of high school who lit up the stat sheet before heading to Athens. The talent was always there, but he had to prove to Kirby Smart and the staff that he was physical enough to play on a consistent basis. Not only did he show toughness in that area, but he also showed why he should be a major weapon in the Bulldog offense moving forward.

During Georgia's dominant win over Tennessee State, Reddell caught just two passes for 38 yards and one touchdowns. However, he also had a giant 58-yard touchdown that was called back due to a facemask penalty. While the touchdown was negated, Reddell's big-play ability, speed, and athleticism reminded a lot of Georgia fans of Brock Bowers, the two-time national champion and two-time Butkus Award winner. While the penalty stood, Reddell broke multiple tackles, stiffed-armed two more, and then raced down the sideline, looking like an easy NFL Draft prospect on that one play alone.

"When it comes to development, this guy is the embodiment of development, and he's still getting better," Smart said about Reddell. "So a lot of credit goes to Coach Harley, a lot of credit goes to his mother, and the most credit goes to him because he works his tail off every day. I still think his best is ahead.”

Reddell flashed easy NFL potential talent and the ability to make plays in different ways. Still, he has a long way to go and was still working with the second-team unit during the Tennessee State game. However, it's clear the Georgia staff will continue putting him in a position to make big plays in the passing game. His best football is way ahead of him, and that's a scary thought.