Georgia Football Adds Another Player Via the Transfer Portal
The Georgia Bulldogs have hit the portal again and added another player to their roster for the 2024 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been more active than usual in the transfer portal this offseason, adding a handful of talented players to their 2024 roster. The activity continues, as the Dawgs have just earned a commitment from defensive back Collin Gill. The defensive back confirmed the news via his social media.
Gill, a former 3-star recruit from Washington, DC was once a member of the Oregon Ducks before his entrance to the portal this offseason. He stands at six feet tall and weighs 215 pounds and will be another major addition to a Georgia defensive back room that is already loaded with talent.
The addition of Gill to the Bulldogs’ roster marks the ninth instance that the Georgia Bulldogs have added a player to their roster via the transfer portal this season. Other major names added include running back Trevor Etienne, wide receiver Colbie Young, and quarterback Jaden Rashada.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
