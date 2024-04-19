SEC Coach Tabs Kendall Milton as 'Sleeper' for 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL draft is set to take place next week and Georgia's football program will once again have a litany of players on the board. Several former Bulldogs have been linked to possibly being first round selections but an SEC coach believes there's a lot of value in one former Georgia player who isn't projected in that range.
ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg wrote an article where college football coaches identified their sleeper picks for the upcoming draft, and running back Kendall Milton was one of the names in the mix. Over his four years at Georgia, Milton racked up 297 carries for 1,839 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Here is what the anonymous SEC defensive coordinator had to say about Milton:
"His size and toughness impressed me, his ability to run as a four-quarter back," an SEC defensive coordinator said. "He's tougher in the fourth quarter than he is in the first. He has really good size. He's not going to be a first-rounder but he's pretty good."
According to ESPN, Milton is rated as the 17th running back in the class and 211th overall. The Georgia running back battled through injuries for a good portion of his career, but when healthy, he looked like one of the best backs in the conference. In the final five games of the season, Milton rushed for 495 yards and 9 TDs on 63 attempts. He averaged 7.9 YPC during that stretch. It’s the best five-game stretch by a UGA running back since 2018 when D’Andre Swift averaged 8.9 YPC on 64 attempts for 568 yards.
On top of that, in 2022, Milton became just the fourth Georgia running back since the year 2000 to average at least 6.9 yards per carry on 85+ attempts. The other three? Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Todd Gurley.
As mentioned before, Milton is not viewed as one of the top running back prospects in this year's class, but whichever NFL organization decides to pick him up will be a getting a strong back who excels at picking up yards after contact.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Spring Practice Comes to an End - What We've Learned
- Malaki Starks Shares how Kirby Smart has Helped his Development
- WATCH: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers Lands Impressive Back Flip
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily