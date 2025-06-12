Georgia Football Holds a Historical Edge in Their 2025 Matchup Against Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs will have a history on their side when they face the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set for another historic showdown during the 2025 college football season as the two schools will meet in week five of the regular season.
While the Crimson Tide have certainly controlled the series with the Dawgs for more than a decade, the Bulldogs will have a major historical advantage on their side by the time the two programs face off.
By now, it is fairly well known that Georgia is on a massive win streak at home. The Dawgs have won more than 30 consectutive matchups in Sanford Stadium and haven't lost a home game since the 2019 season. This year's matchup with the Tide, of course, will be played in Athens.
But a home win streak is not the only historical advantage the Dawgs possess. Recently, teh SEC revealed that this year's regular season bout between Georgia and Alabama would kickoff at night, making it the Bulldogs first home night game of the 2025 season.
The Bulldogs have not lost a night game in Sanford Stadium since the 2009 season. Since then, the Dawgs been undefeated under the lights and have earned some massive victories such as their 2019 defeat of Notre Dame, a trouncing of top 25 ranked Mississippi State in 2017, a historic eight-overtime victory over Georgia Tech last year, and numerous others.
Georgia will look to add a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide to its massive night game streak this season as the two teams face off on September 27th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC/ESPN+.
