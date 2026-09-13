Stock Risers From Georgia Football's Dominant Win Over Western Kentucky

ATHENS - Just like last week, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs completely dominated a weaker opponent in every way possible. After a 60-point win to kick off the season, the Bulldogs sent Western Kentucky home in a body bag after an easy 70-20 win. These Georgia Bulldogs should see their stock rise next week after a giant game against the Hilltoppers.

Tyriq Green - Defensive Back

One of several Georgia Bulldog freshmen who made a big impact on Saturday, the playmaking safety scored two touchdowns during Georgia's 70-20 win over Western Kentucky. The former do-it-all player for Buford fell on a fumble in the end-zone for a defensive touchdown before taking a long kickoff return back for a 90+ yard score in the second half. He got first team reps at safety and is someone poised to have a terrific career over the next few years. Through his first two games it's clear his stock is rising fast.

AJ Kruah - Linebacker

A sophomore from Marietta who shined in a backup role on Saturday, Kruah led the Bulldogs with five total tackles during Georgia's big win. He got a lot of important playing time, and while the backups didn't necessarily play up to the standard expected of them, Kruah was a bright spot when the reserves entered the game and consistently made his way to the play. He's a young player on the rise who grew up some today with several tackles and much-needed experience.

Chauncey Bowens - Running Back

While Bowens is already a well-known Bulldog, he showed he could be a major weapon out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. The junior running back showed impressive burst and athleticism, hurdling a Western Kentucky defender on the way to a first-quarter touchdown. He's one of the more underrated backs in the conference, and with the Bulldogs looking for a go-to 3rd down back in the passing game, Bowens showed he could be that option. The impressive back caught two passes for 45 yards with that one jaw-dropping touchdown. Look for Bowens to play a bigger role in the running game next weekend against Arkansas.

Craig Dandridge - Wide Receiver

Another true freshman who has been turning heads through the first two games of the season, Dandridge showed big-play ability from the very beginning, hauling in a long 43-yard pass down the field in the first quarter. The Alpharetta, Georgia native led the team with 56 receiving yards on just two catches. His ability to stretch the field and bring more explosiveness to the passing attack should lead to even more targets when conference play starts next week. He's already showing he's a weapon and his stock should continue to rise over time.