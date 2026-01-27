The Georgia Bulldogs Have Multiple Games Ranked Among the Best of the 2025 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have multiple games listed inside ESPN's best games from the 2025 college football season.

The 2025 college football season has officially concluded, as teams across the country set their sights on another year of college football. While this is a time of preparation for many programs, the early weeks of the offseason are often a time of reflection for fans.

One of the many ways fans reflect on the year is by recounting the countless exciting moments the sport provided throughout the season. This year was no different, as the sport delivered a plethora of exciting football games and huge moments.

The Georgia Bulldogs were a part of a handful of these moments. According to ESPN, four of Georgia's games this season were listed inside the 100-best of the year, with three of the games landing inside the top-25.

Georgia Has Multiple Games Listed Inside ESPN's 100 Best

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is brought down by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the fourth quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Dawgs turned in instant classic after instant classic throughout the year, it felt like. Of the 14 games they completed, seven of them resulted in either a one-score finish or required Georgia to erase a second-half deficit on the way to victory.

It also added to the excitement that the majority of these close contests came against some of the Dawgs' most bitter rivals, such as the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. All three of these games ended in one-score victories for the Bulldogs.

Unfortunately for Georgia, however, they were also on the losing end of some exciting finishes as well. Both of the Dawgs' losses in the 2025 season were also included in this list, with Georgia's Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss earning the No. 3 ranking.

Despite some unfortunate defeats along the way, the Bulldogs' 2025 season was a massive success and provided fans with a litany of exciting moments that will live on in Georgia Football history for quite some time.

Georgia will return to action in hopes of delivering even more excitement on September 5th, for its 2026 season opener against Tennessee State in Athens. A kickoff time and TV network for this contest will be announced at a later date.

